McDonald's to reopen for delivery this month

McDonald’s will reopen some UK restaurants for delivery this month after trialling social distancing measures.

The fast food giant will open 15 stores on 13 May, offering a limited menu for delivery only, after successful social distancing trials this week.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said the restaurants selected to reopen will be announced next week.

The company will install perspex screens and floor markings to enforce social distancing. Employees’ temperatures will be checked before each shift and they will also be provided with additional protective equipment.

McDonald’s will also ensure social distancing measures with its delivery partners Uber Eats and Just Eat.

“When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal,” Pomroy said.

“I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind. Thank you for your patience.

“Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.”