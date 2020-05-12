McDonald's set to reopen all drive-thrus by June

McDonald’s has announced it will open 30 more restaurants this month as it aims to reopen all of its drive-thru sites by June.

The fast food giant said it will open 30 drive-thru restaurants in the UK and Ireland from 20 May, and plans to open all sites by early June. The company has not announced which sites will be the first to open.

McDonald’s will cap spending at Drive Thrus at £25 per car in order to help the smaller teams cope with orders while adjusting to social distancing measures.

A reduced menu will be served and the sites will be open for fewer hours, mirroring the steps taken at the 15 previously announced stores that will open for delivery from tomorrow.

Employees will have their temperatures checked before their shift, and fewer people will work in kitchen and service areas. Protective equipment will be handed out and extra training on cleanliness practices will be given.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Paul Pomroy said: “When your local drive thru does reopen, it will be different.

“Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens.

“We expect there will be some queues for some of our busier sites and our restaurants will look different, with Perspex screens at our drive thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment.”

He added: “As we get accustomed to the new processes and procedures, we will look to reopen more restaurants, for longer hours and reintroduce more menu items. But only when I am confident we can do so whilst maintaining the new procedures we have introduced for the protection of our people.”