McDonald can strike up a Divano partnership with Brahms

James McDonald has ridden 15 winners from 80 rides in his short stint in Hong Kong

IT IS last chance saloon for bettors to earn some extra cash at Sha Tin on Sunday, before all the Christmas festivities get underway next week.

As per normal, the 10-race programme comprises some fiendishly difficult handicaps, and the feature race, the Poinsettia Handicap (9.50am) over six furlongs, is no different as it consists of 14 gallopers who have won 61 races between them.

Racing fans in the territory will get their final glimpse of the officially named World’s Best Jockey, Kiwi James McDonald, who heads back home after his short-term contract expires this weekend.

There is no doubt J-Mac has been a revelation in the month or so he has been in the city, riding 15 winners and 19 placed horses from just 80 rides, and certainly endearing himself to the betting public.

The 32-year-old will be desperate to leave the territory on a high, and with nine-booked rides on the card, he will leave his fans disappointed if he can’t at least visit the winner’s circle on a couple of occasions.

His best chance on paper looks to be top-weight DIVANO, who seeks to successfully follow-up his course and distance win a fortnight ago in the Tulip Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs.

The son of Brave Smash, who trainer Francis Lui regards as a potential 4-Y-O Classic Series contender, always had the situation under control when scooting clear in the closing stages of that contest, and clearly looks capable of defying his penalty.

Read more Electric duo of McDonald and Shum look The Perfect Match

McDonald then climbs aboard former Aidan O’Brien-trained galloper JOHANNES BRAHMS who found more pockets than a snooker table, when unable to find a clear passage on his second start in Hong Kong last month.

With an inside draw in his favour, his luck can change in the Spruce Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

While the main event at 9.50am will be all about potential superstar Wunderbar, as well as well-handicapped speedster Bottomuptogether, don’t write off the chances of McDonald’s ride GORGEOUS WIN, who is far better than his recent form figures suggests and is capable of making the frame.

POINTERS

Divano 8.40am Sha Tin

Johannes Brahms 9.15am Sha Tin

Gorgeous Win (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin