Mayor of London Sadiq Khan issues high air pollution alert for today and tomorrow

Pollution in the City

The Mayor of London has triggered a ‘high’ air pollution alert for today and tomorrow as London experiences imported pollution from the continent alongside a build-up of local emissions, Sadiq Khan’s office said in a statement.

This is the first ‘high’ pollution alert that the Mayor has issued since August 2020.

”Toxic air is extremely dangerous for Londoners. Today we have seen the capital experiencing high levels of air pollution and are expecting this to continue for two days. For this reason, I am issuing a ‘high’ air pollution alert from today until Thursday,” Khan explained.

“I’m urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning wood or garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.”

“This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution. While this alert is in place people with heart and lung problems should avoid physical exertion,” Khan added.