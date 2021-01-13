Mayor makes urgent plea to Prime Minister as London falls behind on vaccine rollout

The mayor of London has written an urgent letter to Boris Johnson calling for more vaccines for the capital, as London begins to fall behind in the nation’s immunisation programme.

Sadiq Khan has asked the Prime Minister to “look again at the formula for the distribution of the vaccine that will leave London, with a population of 9m… with fewer vaccines per head of population compared to less densely populated regions”.

Under current vaccine rollout plans, doses are distributed equally between primary care networks across the country on a “fair share basis”.

But Khan has argued the formula unfairly disadvantages the capital, which has both the highest population density and highest Covid rates than anywhere else in the country.

The mayor pled Johnson to “review this formula and urgently scale up vaccine distribution in London,” the Evening Standard first reported.

He also called for tougher lockdown measures across the capital, including closing places of worship, making face masks compulsory outdoors and providing more financial support to Londoners asked to self-isolate.

It comes after Martin Machray, joint chief nurse and Covid incident director at NHS London, yesterday said: “Per head of population, we are not getting quite as much vaccine as maybe more rural parts of the country.”

The NHS has pledged to offer a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to more than a million Londoners by 15 February.

Care home residents and staff, NHS frontline workers, over-70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable will be first in the queue, Machray said. This will likely reduce deaths and disease by 65 per cent in the capital, he told the London Assembly.

It comes after the mayor on Friday declared a “major incident” in London amid concerns the capital’s hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

“The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control,” Khan said in a statement.

A major incident is defined as being “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security”.

Major incidents have previously been declared during the Grenfell Tower fire, London Bridge terror attack and Croydon tram crash in 2016.

The London Ambulance Service last week said it is now taking up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to around 5,500 on a typical busy day.

More than 800 patients are being admitted to London’s hospitals with coronavirus every day, NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens warned on Tuesday.

“That’s equivalent to a new St Thomas’ hospital full of Covid each day”, he added.