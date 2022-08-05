Maserati reveals wild track-only version of MC20 supercar

Maserati has announced a special version of its MC20 mid-engined supercar, designed solely for use on a racetrack.

Codenamed Project24, the car is said to ‘raise the brand’s unlimited performance to a new level of adrenaline’.

Production of the Project24 will be strictly limited, with Maserati set to build just 62 examples. The cars will not be road-legal.

Less weight, more power



The regular Maserati MC20 has a carbon fibre chassis, so is already an effective starting point for an extreme track car. However, Project24 will be much lighter than the road car.

Maserati predicts it will tip the scales at just 1,250kg: a 250kg reduction versus the MC20. Aiding this will be all-new carbon fibre bodywork, including a huge adjustable rear wing, along with front and side windows made from plastic.

More power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 will ensure the Project24 is notably quicker than the MC20, too. New turbochargers raise its output from 630hp to a mighty 740hp.

A motorsport-spec six-speed sequential gearbox sends power to the rear wheels, with slick tyres fitted for maximum grip. Carbon-ceramic brakes should ensure the track tearaway stops as well as it goes.

Bringing a friend is optional

On the inside, the Project24 very much resembles a racing car. A full FIA-standard roll cage is fitted, along with a motorsport fuel tank and fire extinguisher system.

One racing bucket seat is standard, although buyers can specify an optional passenger seat. Six-point harnesses are included, plus a carbon fibre steering wheel with a built-in display screen. Systems to monitor driver performance and record your lap times can be found on the options list.

Each of the 62 buyers will be invited to take part in a range of bespoke activities. These will include exclusive track-day events, with a focus on helping drivers get the most out of their cars.

Maserati previously undertook a similar project with the MC12 Versione Corse supercar. Launched in 2006, 12 examples were sold at a cost of €1 million (£840,000) each. Prices for the Project24 have yet to be announced.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research