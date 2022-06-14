New Maserati MC20 Cielo supercar revealed with clever glass roof

Maserati has revealed a convertible version of its flagship MC20 supercar, featuring a glass roof it describes as ‘the epitome of technology’.

The MC20 Cielo takes its name from the Italian word for sky, and is apparently inspired by the limitless view upwards – whether the roof is open or closed.

With minimal weight gain from the conversion to an open-top spyder, Maserati says the Cielo is just as fast as the regular MC20.

The acceptable glass ceiling

The MC20 Cielo’s party piece is its electrically retractable glass roof, which opens or closes in just 12 seconds. According to Maserati, it has no impact on luggage space, and disappears completely out of view.

Being made from glass means the panel acts as a giant sunroof when in place. However, polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology can alter its level of transparency. Pushing a button sees the glass roof shift from transparent to opaque, blocking out the sun’s rays.

With the benefit of a stiff carbon fibre monocoque chassis, the Cielo conversion adds only 65kg to the MC20’s overall weight. The dramatic butterfly doors from the coupe remain, too.

‘Holistic and immersive driving pleasure’

Maserati has left the mid-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine untouched. Driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it produces 630hp and can accelerate the MC20 to 62mph in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of around 200mph.

New features for the Cielo include a 360-degree surround-view camera, autonomous emergency braking and an optional Sonus Faber audio system. The latter has 12 speakers and automatically adapts its sound profile depending on whether the roof is open or closed.

A limited-edition of 60 PrimaSerie Launch Edition cars will kick off the Cielo’s production run, featuring new Acquamarina paint and 20-inch alloy wheels with a gold finish. Maserati is yet to confirm UK prices, but don’t expect much change from £230,000.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research