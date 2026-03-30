Marseille owners back $300m prize equestrian Premier Jumping League

The owner of Marseille has backed a new showjumping league

The owner of French football giants Marseille has backed a new showjumping league offering $300m in prize money.

Premier Jumping League launched this week with plans to revolutionise a sport often associated with an older, richer demographic.

Backed by former Dodgers and current Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille owners McCourt Global, the new competition will see 16 teams compete across 14 international venues next year.

Premier Jumping League founder Frank McCourt said: “For far too long, many of the world’s best riders have been forced to choose between pursuing their talent and passion and building a sustainable career.

“The PJL is changing that by creating a clear and viable path for athletes to earn a great living by competing at the highest level, without compromising the traditions and values that define jumping.

“By aligning opportunity with performance and commitment, we are reshaping the future of the sport and empowering its most talented athletes to devote themselves fully to excellence.”

The 14 competitive Premier Jumping League events are set to take place across Europe, North America and the Middle East from March 2027 and have the backing of riders such as world No1 Scott Brash.

Premier Jumping League incoming

“I believe the PJL gives us a meaningful platform to have these important conversations,” he said.

“Competing at the highest level comes with enormous costs, and for most riders, securing financial support while dedicating the necessary time to the sport is a constant balancing act.

McCourt Global’s portfolio includes Olympique de Marseille – third in French football division Ligue 1 – and the PJL, while they have previous experience in equestrian with the Global Champions League and Miami Celtics.

The organisation has also been involved with the Los Angeles Marathon while McCourt owned the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2004 and 2012.

PJL chief Neil Moffitt said: “Today marks a major milestone for equestrian sport. The PJL has assembled an exceptional operations team to deliver on our mission to bring a new level of energy, excitement, and engagement to the sport.”