The FTSE 100 was sitting in the afterglow of the Bank of England’s rate call and was also boosted by BT group this morning, pushing it up 0.4 per cent to 7,304.

The FTSE 250 meanwhile was also up 0.4 per cent to 23,564.

Pound sterling fell further against the US dollar, down to $1.346 this morning.

The banking sector rose 0.8 per cent despite UK’s 10-year government bond yields at a one-month low after a surprise Bank of England decision yesterday to hold off on raising interest rates.