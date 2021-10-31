BT expected to bring forward its cost-cutting campaign in light of potential takeover

BT is expected to announce its cost-cutting campaign this week in light of talks about a potential takeover by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.

Sources claim that the company’s target of £1bn in savings by March 2023 as part of the upcoming modernisation programme will be brought forward in chief executive Philip Jansen’s announcement on Thursday.

This is likely to include the next phase of the redundancies, which currently includes 13,000 job cuts. Sources at BT claim that this is in preparation of a possible takeover by Drahi, the owner of French telecoms company Altice.

Mr Drahi’s £2bn investment in BT shares in June secured a 12 per cent stake (£2.2bn) in the company, which was immediately followed by a statement that it did not intend to make a takeover offer.

However, under City rules, this is only binding until December, when a bid could be made.

It was reported by Sky News last week that BT has hired an advisory firm to strengthen its defence against a takeover, suggesting this is very much part of its strategy plan looking into the next quarter.

The former state telecoms monopoly has had a downward share price trajectory since mid-2021, and question marks remain around its future.