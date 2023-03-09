Mark Kleinman: Inside Gousto’s shareholder spat and the exec not afraid to ruffle feathers on London’s corporate exodus

Sky News’ Mark Kleinman is the man the City reads – and in his fortnightly column for City A.M., he shares his insight and analysis.

Gousto cash call leaves a sour taste in the mouth

A dominant CEO, a board willing to ignore the interests of small shareholders and a spiralling share price: mix the ingredients together, and deliver to shareholders.

A corporate governance row unfolding at Gousto, the healthy meal-kit delivery company, offers a salient reminder that privately owned company boards are just as capable of screwing these matters up as their more closely scrutinised listed peers.

To recap: Gousto, which attained a unicorn valuation in 2021 and trumpeted a $1.7bn price tag just over a year ago, decided late last year that it needed to raise another £50m in equity and £20m in debt to ride through an anticipated economic downturn.

So far, so sensible. It’s also hard to argue against the idea that a steep valuation discount would be required in order to get the raise away quickly.

But an 80 per cent discount to the last round, 13 months previously, for a company not obviously in distress? That is steep.

Worse, Gousto’s board, chaired by Katherine Garrett-Cox, the former Alliance Trust chief executive, excluded a number of smaller, long-standing investors from the round, while simultaneously approaching a number of institutions which are not currently shareholders in the company.

Read more Gousto forced to slash jobs after food delivery service’s ambitious hiring plans fall flat

Given the heavily dilutive effect of the Series M fundraising, the indignation of the investors who were frozen out is understandable.

The company’s response is that over 90 per cent of shareholders were eligible to take part in the open offer.

It’s baffling that Gousto hasn’t clocked that this marginal squeeze-out makes its conduct worse, not better.

It’s hard to square Gousto’s trumpeted B-Corporation status with the actions of a company whose founder sold shares at a $1.7bn valuation 13 months ago, only to buy more stock at a sub-$300m valuation in a cash call that was not open to all of his investors.

Shouldn’t Boldt, conscious of the long-standing support of his early backers, have declined the opportunity to take part? Or better still, insisted that all shareholders be included in the open offer?

I understand that the terms of the latest share sale included a 3x preferred return clause, meaning that investors in the latest round will receive the first £150m in proceeds from a future sale of the company.

A Gousto spokesman acknowledged that Boldt had participated in the recent cash call, spinning it as “reflecting Timo’s continued commitment to the business and his belief in its future growth prospects”.

Beyond that, requests to Garrett-Cox and Powerscourt, the company’s financial PR adviser, are met with stony silence.

Gousto is now, in valuation terms, an erstwhile unicorn. If it continues to harbour ambitions for a future public market listing, it has some serious growing up to do if it isn’t to risk going the same way as the mythical creature.

Read more FCA mounts defence after being blamed for Arm’s London snub

LSEG boss can’t Schwim against the tide of the City’s history

I suppose you can’t accuse him of not being a straight talker. Presenting London Stock Exchange Group’s full-year results last week, CEO David Schwimmer was asked about the sudden fears of an exodus from the UK equity markets.

The question was prompted by the announcement from building materials group CRH that it plans to shift its listing to the US, in the wake of Flutter Entertainment’s decision to launch a similar move. Then at the weekend,

I reported that Wandisco, the data company, was preparing to establish a dual listing in the US – which

the company then confirmed on Monday.

Schwimmer’s nonchalant response? “If companies are going to make decisions when most of their business is in the US, that sort of is what it is.”

I understand some colleagues at the LSE subsidiary were somewhat displeased by their boss’s remark. The Exchange may be a mere utility and relatively insignificant in the context of LSEG’s earnings, but its symbolic importance to the City and the UK economy remains profound. Schwimmer would do well to

remember that.

Swoop for M&G might not meet a robust defence

Oh, the irony. A matter of weeks after M&G fund managers forecast a wave of overseas bids for London-listed companies, it turns out that one of those targets is M&G itself.

The latest suitor, as I reported on Sky News last week, is Macquarie, the Australian financial behemoth. Acquiring M&G’s asset management business would fill a notable gap in Macquarie’s European fund management operations, even if a deal will be laden with complexity.

The Australian group is seeking a partner to take on M&G’s insurance operations, with one of the obvious players – Phoenix Group – already consumed with digesting earlier acquisitions.

Executing a deal might also be more straightforward if a London-listed insurer provides the vehicle to acquire M&G and sells the fund management arm on to Macquarie, rather than vice versa.

M&G’s ability to forge a robust bid defence looks flimsy: a new management team and a weak track record of value creation since it was spun out of Prudential.

The absence of a stock exchange confirmation about Macquarie’s interest has removed the temporary ballast from M&G’s lacklustre share price, but I am reliably informed that a formal approach to its board is now not far away.