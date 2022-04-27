Tasty year for Gousto as revenues surge to £315m
Recipe box firm Gousto hailed 2021 an “outstanding” year for the firm as revenues surged 67 per cent to hit a record £315m.
The London-based firm saw underlying profits hit £20m, 10 per cent up on 2020 levels, after a period of major customer growth in the past year.
Bosses said 2021 had been a bumper year even as it continued to inject cash into growth.
“2021 was a standout year for Gousto, as we grew headcount, invested significantly in automation, further improved the customer offer, raised capital and welcomed a number of new blue-chip investors onto our shareholder register,” said Timo Boldt, Founder & CEO.
Bolds said Gousto had cemented the gains it achieved in 2020, when it benefited from a pandemic-induced slowdown in hospitality, by making the most of a boom in the popularity of grocery delivery.
Gousto sold over 90m Gousto meals in 2021, up from 53m the previous year, and has been guzzling up investor cash on a major growth push.
The firm closed a $230m (£172m) funding round in February, backed by Softbank’s Vision Fund, following a $150m January round which valued the business at $1.7bn.