Tasty year for Gousto as revenues surge to £315m

Gousto boss Timo Boldt with celebrity chef and “body coach” Joe Wicks.

Recipe box firm Gousto hailed 2021 an “outstanding” year for the firm as revenues surged 67 per cent to hit a record £315m.

The London-based firm saw underlying profits hit £20m, 10 per cent up on 2020 levels, after a period of major customer growth in the past year.

Bosses said 2021 had been a bumper year even as it continued to inject cash into growth.

“2021 was a standout year for Gousto, as we grew headcount, invested significantly in automation, further improved the customer offer, raised capital and welcomed a number of new blue-chip investors onto our shareholder register,” said Timo Boldt, Founder & CEO.

Bolds said Gousto had cemented the gains it achieved in 2020, when it benefited from a pandemic-induced slowdown in hospitality, by making the most of a boom in the popularity of grocery delivery.

Gousto sold over 90m Gousto meals in 2021, up from 53m the previous year, and has been guzzling up investor cash on a major growth push.

The firm closed a $230m (£172m) funding round in February, backed by Softbank’s Vision Fund, following a $150m January round which valued the business at $1.7bn.