Gousto taps City bigwig Garrett-Cox as chair ahead of stock market float

Recipe box firm Gousto is said to have tapped one of Britain’s most prominent businesswomen as its next chair as it gears up for a potential stock market float.

The meal kit company, which was founded in 2012, has agreed the appointment of Katherine Garrett-Cox to lead the company through a listing, Sky News reported.

The appointment is expected to be announced as early as this month.

Garrett-Cox is one of the best known names in the City, rising to prominence during her time as chief executive of financial services firm Alliance Trust. She was ousted from the company in 2015 following a row with activist investor Elliott Advisors.

The executive is now managing director and chief executive of the UK division of Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank.

She also served on Deutsche Bank’s advisory board and was a member of the prime minister’s business advisory group.

Her appointment comes amid rapid growth at Gousto, which has cashed in on surging demand during the pandemic.

The company, which was granted unicorn status after a £25m funding round in November, last month said it was doubling its workforce next year after sales more than doubled.

Gousto last year delivered record sales of £189m and turned a profit for the first time.

Details of an initial public offering have not been confirmed, but sources told Sky the company had hired bankers at Rothschild to work on a float.

Gousto, which is backed by lockdown fitness favourite Joe Wicks, has raised cash from investors including Perwyn and the ventures arm of Unilever.

Garrett-Cox will replace David Giampaolo, founder of London-based investor club Pi Capital, as chair.

Gousto has been contacted for comment.