Mark Hix returns with a recipe for delicious home made pea soup

Those of you who read this column regularly know that I love nothing more than growing my own veg, cooking it, and then banging on about the results in the pages of City A.M.

Pretty soon I’ll be lusting over peas. Ideally I put them in a soup, but to be honest they’re so delicious they rarely last long enough – I just demolish them straight off the vine.

But when made properly, pea soup is a real superstar dish, with an almost unreal intensity of flavour and colour, and a wonderfully silky texture. The most important thing to remember is to keep the cooking time short if you want to retain that straight-from-the-garden flavour.

And although peas are coming into season, don’t be afraid to buy frozen – they’ll often give you a better result, and in a fraction of the time.

I’ve been getting a lot of trimmings off my home smoked salmon that I flog from my new food truck, so I’ve added some to this recipe.

Ingredients

1 leek, roughly chopped and washed

1tbls rapeseed oil

1.5litres vegetable stock

250-300g fresh or frozen peas (reserve a few for garnish)

A few sprigs of mint

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

Some extra peas, cooked

A few pieces of smoked or fresh salmon (60-80g)

Method