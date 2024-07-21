Mark Cavendish signs off from Tour de France after breaking record in 2024

Mark Cavendish has finished what could be his last ever stage of the Tour de France in Nice on Sunday.

The Brit finished his time trial in Nice to end a stellar career in grand touring.

He broke a record he shared with cycling legend Eddy Merckx when he won his 35th stage of the Tour de France.

🥹 @MarkCavendish has finished the #TDF2024. Thank you for everything LEGEND!



🥹 @MarkCavendish a terminé le #TDF2024. Merci pour tout Mark, tu es une LÉGENDE !

When he broke the record he held with Merckx, he said: “I’m in a little bit of disbelief. Astana put a big gamble on this year to make sure we’re good here at the Tour, my boss has done it.

“It’s a big gamble to come here to try to win at least one stage, a big gamble for my boss Alexander Vinokourov, a big thing to do, it shows he’s an ex-bike rider, somebody who knows what the Tour de France is.

“You have to go all-in and we’ve done it and worked it exactly how we wanted to do, how we built the team, the equipment, every little detail has been put towards today.”

The Tour finished in Nice due to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which begin in the French capital on Friday.

The time trials and road races of the 33rd Olympiad will take place around the streets of Paris.