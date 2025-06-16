Manx the Man to beat the Jumps boys and scale Ascot heights

Manxman (green and yellow silks) came second in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October.

JUMPS trainers targeting Royal Ascot handicaps with their classier types has become a regular theme at the meeting and this year looks no different.

Willie Mullins is, if we’re honest, not just a Jumps trainer, but it’s fair to say that most punters know him as the all-conquering king of Cheltenham and the reigning Grand National-winning handler.

The master of Closutton is responsible for two of the first three in the betting for Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes (5.00pm) in the shape of Reaching High and Poniros.

Reaching High would be a real headline-maker should he win as he carries the King and Queen’s colours, but he feels artificially short in the betting because of his royal connections, and I’ll happily swerve him.

Poniros was a dramatic winner of the Triumph Hurdle in March, and while he was a talented Flat performer prior to joining Mullins, I’ll look to take him on too as this looks a tough ask for him back on the level.

The one that catches my eye further down the market is Simon and Ed Crisford’s MANXMAN.

The Cracksman gelding looked to be a fairly moderate horse at the start of his three-year-old campaign but rose through the ranks by nearly 30 pounds from his opening mark of 46 after five wins.

He progressed again last year and finished the season dramatically when awarded the prestigious Cesarewitch by the stewards, only for the first-past-the-post to be reinstated on appeal.

He was second to Caballo De Mar on his seasonal bow at Southwell and held off Mr Hampstead, who reopposes, in a competitive Goodwood handicap last month.

With race fitness and top handicap experience under his belt, the 10/1 each-way with Star Sports is more than fair.

POINTERS TUESDAY

Manxman e/w 5.00pm Royal Ascot