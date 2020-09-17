Mansion House offers virtual tours for City Giving Day

The Lord Mayor’s City Giving Day is one of the highlights of the Square Mile calendar, but continuing Covid-19 restrictions mean it will look very different this year.

However, the fundraising won’t stop – and the Lady Mayoress of the City of London will be hosting a ‘virtual tour’ of the Mansion House as part of the appeal.

Read more: Fintech tie up helps City Giving Day go digital

The Grade I listed building represents the official residence of the Lord Mayor, and Hilary Russell – wife of William, this year’s Lord Mayor – and is usually only open for official functions and meetings.

Those wishing to see the tour are asked to donate £20 to The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, and will be sent the video to enjoy in their own time.

“Mansion House is a very special building, not only because The Lord Mayor and I spend lots of time here, but because it is so beautiful. I’m delighted to be showing people around virtually, and raising money for The Lord Mayor’s Appeal and their partner charities in the process,” said Hilary Russell, The Lady Mayoress.

Those interested can sign up via this link.