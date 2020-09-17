Fintech tie up helps City Giving Day go digital

Fintech outfit GoodBox has joined forces with The Lord Mayor’s Appeal to ensure that 2020’s City Giving Day is just as big as ever despite this year’s unique circumstances.

GoodBox has created a series of charitable challenges which City workers can nominate their colleagues to do – be it a 10km run or simply baking a cake – with sponsorship providing the necessary encouragement.

GoodBox and the Lord Mayor’s initiative will support the City’s annual charity jamboree and raise vital funds for charities Place2Be, OnSide Youth Zones, the Samaritans and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Since 2014 the City Giving Day has seen staff of firms across the Square Mile raise millions for worthy charities.

The Lord Mayor, William Russell, said: “2019 was hugely successful, and this year we hope to see even more organisations and businesses getting involved in City Giving Day, holding events, volunteering, fundraising and sharing their stories to demonstrate the transformational impact of bringing together businesses, employees, communities and charities.

“I hope that you will join me and the hundreds of businesses committed to making City Giving Day 2020 the best yet,” he added.

One firm getting involved is Lloyds Banking Group, taking part for the 6th year running.

London Ambassador at LBG, Ed Thurman, told City A.M. that it was “more important than ever to promote how businesses can make a genuine difference to society and it’s great to see how many have already been giving back to the community.

Detailing LBG’s plans for the day – September 22 – he continued: “As well as the Lord Mayor joining us for a lunchtime Q&A, we have a packed day of activities planned, including digital training workshops for small businesses and charities, and a virtual code club for schools.”

GoodBox, founded in 2016 as a one-stop-shop for digital fundraising, is headquartered in Manchester.

Its project lead Oli Coles said: “We were conscious that this year City Giving Day was going to have to be very different, with many City employees working remotely and with individual sponsorship requests being all the more challenging.

“So our team set out to develop a platform that not only allowed City employees to engage with unique fundraising activities remotely but also as a way to engage with their colleagues, despite their distance from one another.”

Challenges and donation opportunities can be found here.