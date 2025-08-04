Manchester City launch own content hub on Dazn for new season

Manchester City have become the first Premier League club to launch a content hub on Dazn

Dazn and Manchester City have announced a new partnership which will see the creation of a dedicated content hub for the Premier League side on the platform.

Manchester City fans will have free access to a catalogue of non-live content, including interviews, press conferences, podcasts and behind-the-scenes footage, among others.

Fans will also be able to experience more interactive features, such as gaming, ticketing and merchandising, creating a “fully immersive fan experience”.

City’s arrival as the first Premier League club with a hub on Dazn comes ahead of the new English top-flight season, which begins next week.

“The collaboration provides fans with access to Manchester City team content and leverages Dazn’s unparalleled global reach, providing a powerful platform for Manchester City to deepen connections with their global fanbase and engage new audiences,” Dazn said.

The Manchester City content hub becomes part of the sports streamer’s free offering, which also includes NFL highlights, the Saudi Pro League, LIV Golf and boxing build-up events.

“Manchester City’s content on Dazn will bring Man City fans closer to their favourite club in new and innovative ways,” the broadcaster added.

“The Dazn platform is uniquely positioned to provide global scale and reach, delivering Manchester City’s world-class content to an ever-growing audience.

“By creating a dedicated club environment, Dazn is amplifying the fan experience by opening new paths for engagement, interaction, and entertainment.”

The move marks an additional step in Dazn’s growth trajectory, which is gaining an increasing foothold in European football and boxing. The platform now features Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, and a dedicated hub for Italian giants Juventus.

Dazn was founded in 2016 and now streams more than 90,000 live events annually. The platform is available in more than 200 markets worldwide.

Earlier this year it received a minority investment from Surj Sports Investment, an arm of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Dazn bought global rights to Fifa’s first expanded Club World Cup, held earlier this summer, for around $1bn.