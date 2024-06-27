Major delays at London Paddington as major incident impacts Bristol, Heathrow Airport and Elizabeth Line services

Major issues on Paddington services due to a serious incident

Trains going in and out of London Paddington have been either cancelled or held at red signals after the lines were closed due to a major incident.

It is understood that a person fell from a bridge at West Ealing while emergency services are now in attendance.

Transport for London (TfL) stated that the incident resulted in a fatality on the track.

According to Great Western Railway (GWR), train services between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads are being cancelled, delayed or revised as the lines have been blocked.

https://twitter.com/GWRHelp/status/1806220281008075207

The issues have also affected services between Paddington and Reading and Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth Line with delays between Paddington and Abbey Wood “while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track”.

One driver has updated passengers on a train held at a red signal that the British Transport Police are currently on site, and will be advising GWR headquarters.

Update: All lines are now open, however, the latest updates on GWR social accounts state that disruptions are expected until 11:00.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available