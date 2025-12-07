Man arrested at Heathrow after number of people believed to be pepper sprayed

A man has been arrested after a number of people were allegedly attacked with “a form of pepper spray” at a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport.

The Metropolitan Police said armed officers were called to the car park at Terminal Three at approximately 08:11 am on Sunday morning to reports of multiple people being assaulted.

A statement from the force said: “A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene.

“Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects.”



Victims taken to hospital

London Ambulance service attended the scene and victims were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The Met said the incident was sparked by an argument between a group of people known to each other and was not being treated as terrorism.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured.

“Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning to continue inquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area.”

Travel disruption

National Rail has also reopened lines after an earlier closure, allowing trains to stop at Heathrow Airport, while a slip road off the M4 which was also closed due to the incident also reopened.

But disruption to Elizabeth Line services are still expected, with the airport advising passengers to allow extra time for journeys and “check with their airline for any queries”.

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade remains at the scene to “assist emergency service colleagues” after being called at 08:14 am.