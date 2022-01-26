Maida Vale stabbing: Thousands sign petition calling for ‘hero’ driver not to face charges

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a driver, who hit a knife attacker with his car, not to face criminal charges.

People have branded the 26-year-old driver a “hero”, after he was arrested on suspicion of murder of 41-year-old Leon McCaskre, who stabbed his ex-partner Yasmin Chkaifi to death.

Several people had tried to stop McCaskre before the driver hit him in Maida Vale on Monday morning.

Relatives of Chkaifi have also praised the driver for intervening. One of her two sons told MailOnline that McCaskre was “a monster”.

“It was a very abusive relationship which got worse after the divorce,” he said.

“My mother was continually being harassed and intimidated by this man.

“He made her life hell.

“I was always in touch with the police but they did nothing to help her.

“There was even a panic alarm installed in our flat – that’s how scared she was of this man.”

The driver has been released on bail until late February, while the police investigation continues.