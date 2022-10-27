Made scraps hunt for a buyer as sofa seller nears collapse

Made.com has said it has cut short its hunt for a buyer, as the homeware firm teeters on the brink of collapse.

In an update to the London Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, the furniture retailer said there was “no reasonable prospect” of an offer.

The board “will continue to look to preserve value for its creditors and shareholders,” hinting it may be forced to call in administrators, it said.

It comes after the platform suspended all new customer orders yesterday after it stated it had ditched takeover talks with potential buyers.

Shoppers have been pulling back from spending on big ticket items such as sofas, amid a cost of living crunch.