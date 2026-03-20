Lyten to Establish a Lyten Industrial Hub in Poland

Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and global leader in an energy storage, has announced its interest in establishing a Lyten Industrial Hub in Poland. In 2026, Lyten will conduct a feasibility study to assess manufacturing requirements for Lyten products, potential private and public partnerships, and the necessary energy and utility infrastructure. The industrial hub will be built around Lyten Dwa – the energy storage production plant and R&D center in Gdańsk.

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In February 2026, Lyten announced the establishment of its first Industrial Hub in Skellefteå, Sweden, on the site of the former Northvolt Ett plant, which it recently acquired. It will combine battery production with a data center with a capacity of up to 1 GW, being built by EdgeConneX. Once it reaches full production capacity, the Swedish industrial hub is expected to attract over $10 billion in additional infrastructure investment and be an engine for jobs growth.

“We are entering a new era of infrastructure development to support the multi-decade growth in power demand, AI data centers, and defense spending,” said Dan Cook, CEO and co-founder of Lyten. “Lyten is establishing strategically located industrial hubs to combine Lyten’s advanced materials and battery energy storage systems with digital AI infrastructure. We believe that Poland has the right talent, the right infrastructure, and the right appetite for public-private partnerships to enable a Lyten Industrial Hub to thrive in Gdańsk.”

Lyten currently operates Europe’s largest battery energy storage (BESS) manufacturing facility in Gdansk, Poland, where it produces the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS). The VMS is a modular, AI-enabled power management system that utilizes batteries to ensure consistent, reliable power at all times. VMS is pre-integrated to orchestrate power with millisecond response times between any combination of solar, wind, generator, battery and grid power sources.

Additional Lyten products, made from the company’s proprietary supermaterials (Lyten 3D Graphene materials), which will be evaluated for inclusion in the Lyten Industrial Hub, include:

Lithium-sulfur batteries for autonomous systems, including drones, robots and satellites.

Ultra-high-strength 3D printing filaments and Lyten adhesives for use in the defense, aerospace and motorsport industries.

Lyten S Cure concrete admixtures, enabling the production of high-strength concrete with a lower carbon footprint, supporting the development of commercial, industrial and critical infrastructure.

Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, CEO of Lyten Poland, added: “Manufacturing creates much-needed jobs, but requires significant capital investment. AI data centers bring in huge investment and capital, but do not drive significant employment growth. By combining these two elements in our industrial hubs, we deliver the benefits of both sectors worlds and at the same time future proof the local economy as AI continues its disruptive growth.”

On March 20, Lyten invited leaders from the public and private sectors across Poland and the European Union to a welcome ceremony at its Lyten Dwa facility in Gdańsk. This was the first event of its kind since Lyten acquired the site in the fourth quarter of 2025. Attendees included, amongst others, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domański; the Marshal of the Pomeranian Province, Mieczyslaw Struk; and the Deputy Mayor of Gdańsk, Piotr Grzelak.

About Lyten

Founded in 2015, Lyten is a global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries and advanced 3D graphene materials. It has raised over $625 million in equity funding and has signed letters of intent for $650 million in financing from the Export-Import Bank of the US. Lyten is a private company with over 1,000 investors, including Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Prime Movers Lab, the European Investment Fund and the Luxembourg Future Fund. No external investor holds more than a 5% stake in the company, and all significant investors are based in North America and Europe. Lyten’s board comprises members from the US and Europe. The US headquarters are in San Jose, California, and the European headquarters are in Luxembourg.

The company holds over 550 granted or pending patents and currently manufactures lithium-sulfur batteries from domestic raw materials in San Jose, California, for customers in the drone, autonomous systems and defense sectors, whilst also operating Europe’s largest energy storage systems manufacturing facility in Gdańsk, Poland. Lyten has a growing portfolio of products utilizing the 3D Graphene supermaterials platform across the concrete, additive manufacturing, motorsport and defense sectors.

Lyten was ranked by *Fast Company* as the 8th most innovative energy company and featured on *Time* magazine’s list of the best US green technology companies in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and in 2025, for the third consecutive year, it was included in the Silicon Valley Defense Journal’s list of the 100 best national security companies.

About Lyten Poland

Lyten Poland operates the Dwa site, a 25,000-square-metre production facility and R&D center specializing in the manufacture of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which opened in 2023.

It is the largest energy storage system manufacturing plant in Europe equipped with state-of the-art equipment, technologies and robotic automation. The plant is equipped to support a 6GWh production capacity, with the footprint to expand to 12 GWh in the future.

On 16 October 2025, Lyten finalized the acquisition of the then Northvolt Dwa plant. The acquisition covered Northvolt’s BESS product portfolio and intellectual property. The plant, in conjunction with the R&D center is set to become the company’s main European production center for BESS systems.

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Contact

Bob Zeitlinger

bzeitlinger@makovsky.com

Lyten Voltpack Mobile System in front of Lyten Dwa plant in Gdansk, Poland Company Logo