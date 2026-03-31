Thermochemical Energy Storage Leader Redoxblox Rebrands as Tempo

Redoxblox, a leader in thermochemical energy storage (TCES) on a mission to electrify the world with technology that shifts the power dynamic, today announced its rebrand to Tempo. The new identity marks the company’s transition from technology development to the commercial scaling of its breakthrough electrified heat platform.

The rebrand, developed in partnership with renowned creative agency Red Antler, aligns Tempo’s strategic identity with its unique ability to meet the rigorous demands of heavy industry. The name Tempo is a nod to three core pillars of the company’s value proposition: Temperature leadership, the time-shifting of energy, and the pace of both continuous industrial heat delivery and rapid innovation.

“As we move from technical validation toward large-scale commercial rollout, our brand must reflect the scale of the challenge we are solving,” said Pasquale Romano, CEO of Tempo. “Tempo represents our ability to deliver the extreme temperatures industry requires while giving operators the power to time-shift electricity use, sourcing energy when it is cheapest and most available. Most importantly, it speaks to pace: the continuous, uninterrupted delivery of heat that modern manufacturing demands, and the speed at which we are innovating to meet the challenge.”

Precision Heat: From 100°C to 1,200°C

Heavy industries, including cement, metals, chemicals, and food and beverage, account for roughly 24% of global energy consumption. Most of this energy is currently produced by burning fossil fuels to generate high-temperature heat. Tempo replaces this combustion by delivering a continuous stream of superheated air meeting a wide range of industrial requirements, from 100°C to 1,200°C.

The Power of Time-Shifting

The Tempo platform is designed to optimize the economics of the modern electrical grid. By offering ultra-rapid charging that can reach full capacity in as little as four hours, Tempo allows facilities to capture low-cost, intermittent renewable energy or off-peak power. This time-shifting capability enables operators to hedge against volatile energy markets while maintaining a reliable, high-temperature heat supply.

Modular, Dense, and Infrastructure-Ready

The Tempo platform is a containerized, high-density system using safe, earth-abundant materials. Key advantages include:

Continuous Delivery: A steady thermal pace 24/7 for uninterrupted manufacturing.

A steady thermal pace 24/7 for uninterrupted manufacturing. Versatile Range: Precision delivery of superheated air from 100°C up to 1,200°C.

Precision delivery of superheated air from 100°C up to 1,200°C. Fast-Charge Economics: A four-hour charge window to maximize energy arbitrage and grid flexibility.

A four-hour charge window to maximize energy arbitrage and grid flexibility. Seamless Scalability: Designed to scale from pilots to large-scale industrial installations alongside existing infrastructure.

Backed by Global Climate Leaders

The company’s momentum is supported by a premier group of climate investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Prelude Ventures, New System Ventures, and Imperative Ventures. Tempo continues to gain international recognition for its potential to transform the industrial energy landscape.

For more information on Tempo’s industrial heat solutions, visit the newly launched website at www.tempoenergy.com.

About Tempo

Based in San Diego, California, Tempo develops thermochemical energy storage (TCES) systems designed for energy-intensive industries. The platform enables industrial operators to shift energy use over time by sourcing power when it is most cost-effective and enables the electrification of high-temperature industrial heat at a cost advantage to using fossil fuels. By storing electricity thermochemically, the system delivers a continuous stream of combustion-free, high temperature air at up to 1,200°C.

Tempo is backed by leading climate and energy investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Prelude Ventures.

For more information, visit www.tempoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331809824/en/

Contact

Tempo@moxiegrouppr.com

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