H2SITE Appoints Javier Cavada as New Chairman of the Board of Directors

H2SITE, a technology company delivering hydrogen production and separation solutions, announces the appointment of Javier Cavada as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Javier joins H2SITE at a strategic phase of accelerated industrial deployment and scale-up of its hydrogen solutions.

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With more than 25 years of international leadership in the energy and industrial sectors, Javier brings extensive experience in industrialising complex technologies, building high-performance organisations, and scaling large-scale energy platforms. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Power EMEA. His track record also includes serving as CEO and President of Highview Power, as well as spending 17 years at Wärtsilä Corporation, where he held senior executive roles including President of the Energy division and a member of the global Executive Committee.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Javier Cavada as Chairman of H2SITE’s Board. His industrial track record and deep experience scaling complex energy businesses will further strengthen our ability to execute at scale and accelerate industrial deployment. With Javier’s support, we will sharpen execution, scale strategic partnerships and routes-to-market, and continue transforming our validated technology into repeatable, investable industrial projects. I’m excited to work together and confident that this new phase will consolidate H2SITE’s position as a key industrial player in hydrogen solutions,” said Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE.

“I am excited about the H2SITE team, its technology, and its execution track record, and I look forward to supporting the company in accelerating industrial scale-up, strengthening strategic partnerships, and reinforcing H2SITE’s position as a leading player,” said Javier Cavada.

H2SITE also expresses its deep gratitude to Asier Rufino, former Chairman, for his role in defining the company’s technological foundation and accompanying H2SITE in its evolution to become a global industrial player. His leadership and domain expertise were instrumental in positioning the company as a recognised European player in hydrogen technologies. Asier will continue to support H2SITE as a member of the Board of Directors.

About H2SITE

H2SITE is an industrial technology company and infrastructure partner enabling competitive hydrogen and derivatives solutions for large-scale decarbonisation. Through its proprietary membrane reactor technology, H2SITE delivers scalable, standardised and bankable systems for hydrogen production, separation and ammonia cracking. Designed for industrial deployment, its solutions support efficient hydrogen logistics and decentralised generation models.

H2SITE partners with leading energy, chemical and industrial players to accelerate the development of reliable and cost-effective hydrogen infrastructure.

Visit www.h2site.com

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Contact

Andres.galnares@h2site.com

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H2SITE appoints Javier Cavada as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

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