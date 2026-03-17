Syngenta Builds World-Leading Research Center for Agricultural Bioscience – Powered by Advanced Technology and AI

Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, today announced it is building a new USD 130 million (GBP 100 million) world-leading research center for agricultural bioscience at its existing R&D hub in Jealott’s Hill, UK. The Biological Sciences Technology and Research center (BioSTaR) will deliver the latest advances in biological sciences, molecular and analytical research and digital innovation to shape the future of sustainable agriculture.

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Significant investment in cutting-edge AI capabilities will accelerate Syngenta’s ability to design and deliver the next generation of differentiated agricultural solutions to farmers. Once complete, the BioSTaR facility will bring together approximately 300 scientists who already work at Jealott’s Hill, uniting their expertise in a purpose-built environment designed to accelerate discovery and product development. It is expected to be fully operational in 2028, further strengthening the UK’s role as a global center for agricultural innovation and ensuring scientists have the advanced infrastructure needed to push the boundaries of bioscience, digital research and AI‑driven innovation.

New scientific frontiers in agriculture are emerging rapidly and the new BioSTaR facility will bring these advances together under one roof—from designing crop protection solutions with novel modes of action and anticipating resistance before it develops, to creating products that respond to environmental signals such as temperature and soil quality. Modern bioscience sits at the intersection of biological, chemical and digital disciplines, and is now powered by real-world data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

By combining these capabilities at BioSTaR, scientists will deepen understanding of how pests, pathogens, plants and soils interact and accelerate the development of tools that protect crops more effectively, reduce environmental impact and strengthen farming systems in a changing climate. For example:

Decoding biological complexity

Understanding how organisms interact with each other and the environment reveals specific points of intervention from pest control and plant growth simulation to greater natural resilience.

Designing new classes of crop protection tools

Novel chemical and biological agents with new and different modes of action deliver the intended effects safely and reliably.

Ensuring delivery and responsible breakdown

Researchers can track how compounds move through plants and soils, how they break down, and how that process can be optimized for performance and environmental safety.

Scaling sustainable manufacturing

Biological manufacturing processes make it possible to develop complex chemical and biological agents at scale and viable cost—putting innovation within reach of farmers everywhere.

“At Syngenta, we are focused on creating a more productive and sustainable future for agriculture. With this investment, we are pushing the boundaries of science,” said Camilla Corsi, Global Head of Crop Protection R&D at Syngenta. She added that Syngenta’s leadership is built on cutting‑edge infrastructure and its culture of scientific excellence. “Our ability to collaborate—across disciplines, across borders and with partners worldwide—is core to our success. It powers our speed, our creativity and our impact,” Corsi explained.

Mike Hollands, President of Syngenta UK said: “As the birthplace of many ideas that have transformed the world, the UK has a long history of innovation, and for nearly a century, our Jealott’s Hill research hub has pioneered many of the discoveries that continue to advance global agriculture. Already the UK’s largest facility dedicated to agricultural technology research, our investment in BioSTaR signals the next chapter in Jealott’s Hill’s critical role in advancing agricultural innovation.”

UK Minister for Investment Lord Stockwood said: “This major investment is a strong vote of confidence in the UK’s world class agri science sector. It demonstrates Syngenta’s long-term commitment to the UK while supporting 300 high quality jobs and delivering real benefits for the local community. With digital and tech central to our Modern Industrial Strategy, this announcement will help create next-generation sustainable agricultural solutions for farmers, strengthening the UK’s position as both a thriving business hub and tech hotspot.”

UK Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “Syngenta’s investment in the new BioSTaR facility at Jealott’s Hill is a clear vote of confidence in the UK and our world-leading agricultural science. This government is backing agri-tech growth and British farming, investing GBP 345 million in grants for equipment and innovation to help farmers grow food more sustainably while protecting the natural environment and building a profitable, resilient future for the sector.”

Councillor Paul Bidwell, Cabinet member for Economy and Regeneration, said: “We are proud that Bracknell Forest will be the location of this new world-leading and innovative research centre for agricultural bioscience. The development of this new BioSTaR facility is great news for our borough. Bracknell Forest is a thriving business centre, and we are excited that further scientific advancements will be made right here on our doorstep.”

Syngenta owns one of the world’s leading innovation pipelines for agricultural technologies. It holds more than 10,000 patents covering seed and crop protection technologies, driving next-generation solutions such as TYMIRIUM® technology, PLINAZOLIN® technology, X-Terra® hybrid wheat and an expanding portfolio of biological and precision agriculture solutions. Each year, the company invests more than USD 800 million in crop protection R&D, incorporating AI and fostering research collaborations that accelerate its work at the frontiers of science. The investment in BioSTaR in the UK is part of a long-term strategy to fortify its research capabilities around the world, which also includes global research hubs in Switzerland, the US and China.

Syngenta’s Jealott’s Hill R&D site is the largest research facility in the UK dedicated to agricultural technology research, and Syngenta’s largest crop protection R&D site worldwide, employing more than 800 scientists. Its researchers have developed some of the most important agricultural breakthroughs—including the invention and development of key technologies such as Amistar® and PLINAZOLIN® technology. The newest innovation developed at the site, VIRESTINA™ technology, is designed to control herbicide-resistant weeds and was developed using Syngenta’s “Safer by Design” research approach—engineering solutions that deliver higher yields while reducing the impact to the planet.

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About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world’s population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

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This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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