AiDEN Are Collaborating With Volvo Group Through the Innovation Hub CampX in a Proof-of-Value Project Solving Real Customer Needs

In December 2024, a new regulatory requirement was introduced in Poland related to SENT (System for Electronic Transport Supervision) for tracking high-risk goods transported within the country. In regard to this, a project to validate one of AiDEN’s services/products within the platform was initiated. This was done in a project with Volvo Trucks through CampX, Volvo Group’s global innovation arena for technology and business transformation.

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It was a successful project leading to high value for the fleet owner and truck drivers enabling seamless compliance with Poland’s System for Electronic Transport Supervision (SENT) without the need for external GPS devices or aftermarket installations.

Due to the successful outcomes from the initial project, another phase is now initiated with Volvo Trucks to evaluate further commercial markets during 2026.

Read more about how Volvo Group work with startup collaboration here: CampX by Volvo Group

About AiDEN Automotive

AiDEN Automotive is a privacy-first, connected vehicle software company enabling automakers, fleet operators, and service providers to deliver secure, compliant, and data-driven mobility services. The AiDEN concept enables fast onboarding of multiple services to the in-vehicle infotainment with a single built-in application. Founded by experts in connected car technology, AiDEN’s low-code integration platform connects vehicles with over 20 categories of mobility, safety, and infrastructure services while ensuring full GDPR and CCPA compliance.

More information: www.aidenauto.com

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Contact

Media Contact:

Angela Simoes

angela@autotransportpr.com

415-302-2934

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It was a successful project leading to high value for the fleet owner and truck drivers enabling seamless compliance with Poland’s System for Electronic Transport Supervision (SENT) without the need for external GPS devices or aftermarket installations.

AiDEN’s SENT GEO compliance service displayed within a Volvo truck’s in-vehicle infotainment system, enabling automated geolocation reporting for Poland’s System for Electronic Transport Supervision (SENT). Developed through a collaboration between AiDEN Automotive and Volvo Group’s CampX innovation hub, the integrated solution allows fleets to meet SENT requirements without external GPS hardware or aftermarket installations. Company Logo