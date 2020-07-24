Luton residents told to stay at home amid fears of local lockdown

Council leaders in Luton have told residents to stay at home as much as possible amid fears that a rise in infections in the town could lead to a local lockdown.

Luton has been designated as an “intervention area” by the government, meaning the town’s infection rate is being monitored closely and further spike in cases could spark a Leicester-style local lockdown.

Local leaders said gyms, pools and leisure centres will remain shuttered as the town tries to deal with fresh outbreaks, while play areas will be closed.

Luton council’s director of public health has said that residents should not make social visits to other people’s homes, while testing capacity is set to be scaled up across the town.

“Our main priority is to protect Luton and these measures only serve to underline the importance of doing just that,” said Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Borough Council.

“Please pass these important messages on to your family and friends and if you can, stay at home.”

The infection rate in Luton is among the 10 highest in England, with 709.5 people infected per 100,000.

Earlier this week council leaders urged Luton residents living in the LU4 postcode to get tested, amid fears that the area was rapidly becoming local hotspot for Covid-19.

The council today said residents should stay at home as much as possible and only meet up with others outside, as Luton tries to bring the virus under control.

Council leaders said “the effectiveness of these measures will be continuously monitored and further steps may have to be taken if necessary”.

It is unlikely that a local lockdown will be announced today, however ministers have urged the government to issue guidance to curb Luton’s infection rate.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen said: “I really hope we can avoid a local lockdown in Luton. As our rate of infection increases locally, people are worried and need reassurance from government. When we look to Leicester’s local lockdown, the right support from central government has not been in place for local people.”

It comes as the government last month forced Leicester to re-enter lockdown until 1 August, following a sharp spike in new infections in the city.

Non-essential stores will today be allowed to reopen their doors after more than three weeks of closure, however the government has said all but essential travel in to, out of and within the city is still not allowed.

Announcing the easing of lockdown measures across the country in May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government “will not hesitate to apply the brakes” if infection rates continue to rise across the country.

The PM said: “I’m afraid there will be local outbreaks. And I must tell you that if the virus were to begin to run out of control, I will not hesitate to put on the handbrake and reverse some of these changes at local or indeed national level as required.”

