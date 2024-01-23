Luke Donald signs up stat man Molinari for 2025 Ryder Cup mission

Molinari (right) will be one of Donald’s Ryder Cup vice-captains

Edoardo Molinari has set his sights on masterminding Europe’s first Ryder Cup win on American soil since 2012 after being retained as one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains.

Molinari’s data-heavy approach was credited with playing a key role as Donald’s European side regained the trophy against the US in Rome last year and the Englishman has been quick to call on the Italian for next year’s rematch at Bethpage Black.

“I’m very happy. It’s something that I’m very proud of and probably means I did a pretty decent job last time, so I cannot wait to help the team and Luke again,” he said.

“Luke called me the very day he was named captain, a little before the official announcement, and said he really enjoyed working with me in Rome and would like my help again.

“I think Rory [McIlroy] put it best in the press conference after Rome, he said the most difficult thing in golf these days is to win an away Ryder Cup.

“It hasn’t been done in many years now. Luke was part of the team in Medinah [2012], the last one that Europe won away, and hopefully we can produce something similar.”

Donald said Molinari “plays a very significant role” and would be “a great addition” for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

“He’s around the players a lot and he works with a lot of players on their statistics,” he added.

“I’ll lean heavily on him with the qualification criteria and then when we get close to the matches, how the team is forming, how their skill sets match to the golf course at Bethpage, and whether they’re more foursomes-related pairings, fourballs-related players, and putting those pairings together.”