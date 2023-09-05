Sam Torrance: I give Luke Donald 10 out of 10 for his Ryder Cup captain’s picks

Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup captain’s picks included Ludvig Aberg after the Swedish rookie won the European Masters

Choosing your wild card picks is one of the toughest parts of being a Ryder Cup captain but Luke Donald deserves 10 out of 10 for his European selection.

I only had two captain’s picks when I captained Europe in 2002; Donald had six, which is a lot, and I think he has done a really good job.

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg’s inclusion has naturally attracted a lot of attention given that he only turned professional earlier this summer.

Aberg, 23, has been talked about as a possible pick for months, which might seem hard to imagine until you watch him play.

Donald had a chance to see his talent up close when they played together in Detroit, where Aberg impressed him by going nine under through 16 holes.

European vice-captain Edoardo Molinari also gave Donald a glowing report after being drawn alongside Aberg at the Dubai Desert Classic this year.

His special win at the European Masters on Sunday removed any doubts and I think the former amateur No1 is a really great selection.

As a captain, you want players who are in great form heading into a Ryder Cup and Aberg definitely ticks that box.

It’s difficult to say how good he can go on to be but he has already shown what he is capable of – and the mental strength to win the last qualifying event.

Of the other picks, Tommy Fleetwood will bring bags of experience and class. He was fantastic in Europe’s last home Ryder Cup in Paris.

Fleetwood seems to relish the competition. He is a fighter with loads of heart and won’t be scared by anyone or anything.

He takes everything in his stride. He is a charming bloke and even when things aren’t going well he brushes it off and comes back.

Sepp Straka was next in the world points list after Fleetwood, so there can be no complaints about his selection.

The Austrian has two wins on the PGA Tour and finished tied for second at the Open. He will also bring strong knowledge of the American players.

It will be hugely important to have the experience of players like Justin Rose, who has also had a great season.

Rose won on the PGA Tour earlier this year, is back in the world top 35, and had a good run at the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

He is a veteran of five Ryder Cups but will always be a classy player and still has plenty left in the tank.

Shane Lowry brings Major-winning credentials and could be a good partner for Rory McIlroy. That’s not why he’s in, but it’s another string to his bow.

He has a wonderful short game which makes him fantastic in foursomes, while he also makes loads of birdies, which is great in fourballs.

Donald’s hardest decision would have been choosing Nicolai Hojgaard over another potential rookie, Adrian Meronk.

Both have won the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, which is staging the Ryder Cup later this month.

Meronk has had more success but Hojgaard probably had the edge on current form, with three top-10 finishes in his last six tournaments.

The big Pole will be gutted but he can’t feel hard done by. He was definitely next in line and, at 30, is young enough to go again and qualify for the next Ryder Cup.

Overall, it shows the strength in depth of Donald’s side, which has been less affected than the US team by players joining LIV Golf.

Egos are left at the door for Ryder Cups, but I don’t think the European team has any big egos in it anyway.

One of the great things about playing in the event, especially as a rookie, is that you can tap into the knowledge of true greats in your dressing room.

I remember sitting alongside players like Bernhard Langer and Seve Ballesteros, who were only too happy to help with any element of your game.

It’s an incredible opportunity for youngsters and someone like Aberg will be able to learn so much from those who have done it before like McIlroy.

Donald has done an amazing job of assembling his team. Now I can’t wait to watch them go into battle with the US in Italy.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam