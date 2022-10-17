Low-cost carrier launches direct services to US following Washington approval

Low-cost airline Norse Atlantic has pledged to ramp up services between the UK and US after it received the green light from the US department of transportation to operate direct flights.

The low-cost carrier started operating flights from Gatwick to New York in August – offering return trips from £255 – but it was forced to offer layovers in Norway as a result of current aviation regulations.

“This milestone represents a huge step in creating competition in the transatlantic market that will benefit consumers, stimulate business travel and lead to job creation,” chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen said.

“We are pleased that we will continue to deliver on our pledge to democratise transatlantic travel and we look forward to expanding our point-to-point route network between London Gatwick and the US as part of our summer 2023 schedule.”

Founded in early 2021, the company’s first flight was a direct Oslo to New York service in June.