Delta resumes flights from Gatwick in April following 11-year hiatus

Delta will resume flying from Gatwick to the US in April following an 11-year hiatus.

The legacy carrier announced on monday that a daily service to JFK will restart on 11 April, with tickets already on sale.

“Delta is a huge name in the transatlantic market and being able to offer passengers across London and the South East the opportunity to travel with them between Gatwick and New York City is fantastic, providing not only wider choice, but further competition,” said the airport’s chief executive Stewart Wingate.

“It also demonstrates the strong pull of Gatwick as an airport for big name, long-haul airlines.”

The airliner ceased all operations from the West Sussex hub in 2012, following a gradual decrease in services in favour of Heathrow since 2008.

Delta is the latest transatlantic airline to enter the UK market through Gatwick over the last year.

US low-cost carrier JetBlue debuted in August 2021 with two daily flights to New York, while it added its latest route – Boston to Gatwick – a year later.