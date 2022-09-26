Easyjet puts technology at centre of ‘most ambitious’ roadmap to net-zero

Easyjet has put technology at the centre of its roadmap to net-zero as it unveiled a multi-million-pound investment programme.

Easyjet has put technology at the centre of its roadmap to net-zero as it unveiled a multi-million-pound investment programme.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren unveiled the roadmap – the most ambitious ever set up by an airline – on Monday, saying it will help the low-cost carrier reduce its emissions per passenger kilometre by 78 per cent 2050.

Residual emissions will be tackled through the use of carbon removal technology,

“We’re seeing the biggest step change since the Wright brothers took flight,” said interim chief operating officer David Morgan.

Operation efficiencies as well as a focus on sustainable aviation fuel feature as part of the roadmap, which will see an overall investment of $21bn over the next few years.

Easyjet’s partners such as Airbus and Rolls-Royce have also pledged their support to the low-cost airline’s environmental targets.

Airbus will support Easyjet with the retrofitting of its entire A320 fleet with its descent profile optimisation, which will save more than 311 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year, while Rolls-Royce is making the final preparation for its first hydrogen engine tests.

Easyjet has also announced an end to its out-of-sector carbon offsetting programme, offering a voluntary offsetting option to customers from early next year.