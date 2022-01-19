Fly me to Seville: Vueling opens new Gatwick base, adding five routes

Vueling is opening five new routes between Gatwick and Spain.(Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

IAG’s subsidiary and low-cost carrier Vueling has opened a new base at Gatwick, adding five new routes to Spanish cities such as Seville, Granada and Menorca.

Flights from Gatwick to Malaga, Seville and La Coruna will begin on 1 April while the Gatwick-Menorca and Gatwick-Granada will start flying passengers from the day after. All the new flights will be added to Vueling’s current schedule.

“We are very proud to announce the development of our international network from London Gatwick thanks to the coordination with British Airways which enables us to offer the best joint product from London to grow our markets,” Vueling’s chief commercial, strategy and network officer Carolyn Prowse said.

“This is particularly true after two very difficult years for tourism and aviation.”

The carrier, crowned by aviation analyst firm Cirium as Europe’s most punctual airline, operates from six other airports, including New Castle, Manchester and Cardiff.

Vueling’s parent company IAG has recently made the headlines when in December was forced to pay €75m following its decision to pull out of a £420m takeover deal with Air Europa, City A.M. reported.

The deal had previously been under scrutiny from both UK and EU regulators.