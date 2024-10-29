Love Island host Maya Jama invests in pea milk brand Sproud

Maya Jama has invested in Sproud.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama has invested in Swedish plant milk brand Sproud – which is already backed by a shareholder of Fortnite maker, Epic Games.

Jama is to be a strategic advisor and public face of the company following the deal, the value and scale of which has not been revealed.

Sproud’s investors also include VGC Partners which, as well as Epic Games, counts the likes of Andrew Flintoff-backed CBD brand Naturecan among its portfolio.

VGC Partners has previously been a backer of Metropolis Studios in London where artists including The Rolling Stones, Adele, Queen, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran have recorded.

Maya Jama said: “I’m really excited to become a co-owner of Sproud.

“There’s a lot to love – the products taste amazing, and the packaging is eye-catching, too, but ultimately I like what the company stands for in terms of health and sustainability.

“The Swedish connection also really appealed to me. My mum is half-Swedish and I have very happy childhood memories of summers in Sweden with my grandparents.”

Maya Jama becomes latest Sproud shareholder

Sproud employs a team of 15 split between its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and its London office.

Its investors also include Findeln Holding, a Malmö-based, family-owned investment company in which Sproud co-founder Nicklas Jungberg is a majority shareholder.

Swedish investment group Dream Beverage is also a backer of the business.

Sproud’s CEO Sara Berger added: “We’re delighted to welcome Maya as a co-owner, brand ambassador and advisor.

“Our aim is to significantly increase Sproud’s brand awareness in the UK and beyond, and Maya will help us further normalise plant-based choices for everyone – whether in the supermarket aisle or at the coffee shop counter.”