Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues review: Beauty in complication

A lot of recent documentaries have been built around the discovery of archive recordings of legendary stars, hoping that the first-hand perspective will make old subjects feel new. For Apple’s new documentary Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues, the voice of a jazz icon is just part of a fascinating deep dive.

Sacha Jenkins, who won praise for his documentary on Rick James last year, presents a cinematic essay on Louis Armstrong, a complex figure in modern history. The musician and singer of hits such as “What A Wonderful World” broke barriers for black artists in the music industry, but was also criticised for his silence on the civil rights movement, and a persona that led many to label him an “Uncle Tom”.

Jenkins doesn’t lean too heavily on any one argument, acknowledging that a life like Armstrong’s defies simple classification. Through old footage, Armstrong’s extensive personal recordings, and of course the music itself, he examines the person beneath the success. A lot of time is devoted to his musical genius, which had a role in inspiring popular music to this day. Many current musicians and commentators draw links between his work and modern culture (rapper Nas narrates Armstrong’s personal letters), while the rich soundtrack leaves you in no doubt as to his brilliance.

Armstrong’s legacy when it comes to race is less clear-cut, although Jenkins doesn’t shy away from the conversation. The recordings portray a man who certainly had opinions on the right side of history, and indeed shared many of the experiences that prompted others to fight for change. However, there were conflicting fears for his career that led him to be more of a silent partner in the movement, something that even his biggest admirers struggled to reconcile with.

Black and Blues’ forensic examination gives a three-dimensional portrait of the man known affectionately as “Pops” and “Sachmo”. No-one is one thing, particularly in show business, and Jenkins’ well-researched film shows the beauty in complication.