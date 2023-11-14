Louis Theroux Interviews: when is BBC show on and who are the famous guests?

Louis Theroux Interviews returns tonight

There is a second series of Louis Theroux Interviews coming soon on BBC and ahead of the series dropping the 53-year-old has revealed the line-up.

The first series of his straightforward interview series saw Theroux get candid interviews from the likes of Judi Dench, Yungblud, Katherine Ryan and Stormzy.

For the second season the guests are champion heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, Top Boy star Ashley Walters, musician Raye, actor Joan Collins, Libertines singer Pete Doherty and activist Chelsea Manning.

The first episode with Anthony Joshua has already been released on iPlayer with the Pete Doherty episode due this evening. Theroux will interview the London artist Raye on 28 November.

All episodes drop on the iPlayer on the same night they air on BBC.

Speaking about the series, Theroux told Radio Times: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure.

“The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews… while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law and political controversy.”

Theroux has been a documentary maker and journalist on the BBC since the 1990s. His most famous pieces include him interviewing Tiger King star Joe Exotic years before the Netflix series, a controversial interview with Jimmy Savile and a piece on the gambling culture in Las Vegas.