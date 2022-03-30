Aviva chief Amanda Blanc to sit alongside Sir David Attenborough as ambassador for WWF

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc is set to join a group of high-profile environmentalists in becoming an ambassador for nature charity WWF.

In taking up her new position, the Aviva chief will sit alongside Sir David Attenborough and other prominent figures on WWF’s Council of Ambassadors.

The insurance exec’s new role as ambassador will see her work with a group of 25 other influential conservationists – including Princess Esméralda of Belgium, singer Ellie Goulding and documentary filmmaker Simon Reeve – in advancing the aims of the wildlife fund.

The nomination comes after the Welsh businesswoman took up the role as head of Aviva in July 2020, from Zurich Insurance Group. Prior to joining the Swiss insurer Blanc took on various c-suite positions at French insurer Axa.

Blanc’s new role at WWF comes after Aviva became the first major insurer to set out plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 – ten years ahead of the UK government’s own net zero goal.

Under Blanc’s leadership, the firm is currently working to cut the emissions intensity of its investment by 25 per cent by 2025 and by 60 per cent by 2030.

Amanda Blanc, Group CEO of Aviva plc, said: “The financial sector has a huge job to unlock the trillions of investment needed to speed up the transition to net zero.”

“Aviva joined forces with WWF to help tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis, pushing the financial sector to get its act together in helping to create a greener future.”

Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, said: “Amanda will be a powerful Ambassador for WWF in this critical decade for climate action.”

“While many companies are committed to tackling climate change, we need more to step up – as Aviva are doing – and play their part to protect our planet from irreversible damage.”

“Amanda’s experience and drive, coupled with her passion for the environment, will help the UK’s finance and business sectors lead the race to become the world’s first green finance centre.”