Aviva chief Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc

British energy major BP today said it has recruited Aviva chief executive and insurance sector veteran Amanda Blanc to sit on its board of directors.

The appointment is set to see Blanc sit on BP’s board as a non-executive director, whilst continuing in her current job as chief executive of British insurance giant Aviva.

In joining BP, Blanc will bring to the role a decades of experience in the insurance sector alongside a wealth of expertise related to climate and sustainability.

Prior to joining Aviva in 2020, Blanc acted as chief executive of French insurance company Axa, and head of Zurich Insurance Group’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Aside from her experience in the insurance sector, Blanc will bring her expertise around climate change to her new position at BP.

Alongside her position at Aviva, Blanc currently sits as co-head of HM Treasury’s UK Transition Plan Taskforce, which was set up by the UK government earlier this year to develop plans for the transition to net zero.

In March, Blanc also took up a role as an ambassador for WWF, through which she sits alongside high-profile environmentalists, including Simon Reeves and David Attenborough, on the wildlife charity’s Council of Ambassadors.

Blanc’s appointment comes as BP pushes forwards with plans to cut fossil fuel production and expand its clean energy business, in line with plans to transition into a carbon neutral energy company by 2050.

BP chair Helge Lund said: “Amanda’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to strengthen the composition of BP’s board. The skills and experience Amanda brings will further enhance our ability to support bp as it transforms into an integrated energy company.”

The long-time insurance industry executive is set to take up her position on the London headquartered energy firm’s board from 1st September 2022.