Los Angeles judges approves Activision’s $18m sexual discrimination settlement

A Los Angeles judge has approved an $18m (£13.7m) settlement between Activision Blizzard and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to settle one of several lawsuits facing the videogames developer.

In a statement, Activision Blizzard said the federal court had agreed to sign off on its $18m settlement after the EEOC accused the firm of failing to take corrective action or put in place preventative measures after it received numerous sexual discrimination complaints.

The World of Warcraft developer said the settlement will see it create an $18m fund to compensate victims, as the firm said it would take action to “enhance its workplace culture.”

The settlement also requires Activision to appoint a third-party equal employment opportunity consultant who will report to the EEOC.

The settlement comes as the Call of Duty maker still faces a slew of lawsuits over claims it promoted a “frat boy culture” which resulted in female employees being exposed to “constant sexual harassment”.