Activision Blizzard shareholders back Bobby Kotick and board amid company harassment allegations

(Photo by Joe Brady/Getty Images)

Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in favour of re-electing the firm’s ten directors to the board, including its chief executive Bobby Kotick.

Around 91 per cent of shareholders voted to extend the current board’s term despite ongoing claims of workplace culture issues and a petition last year calling for Kotick to be ousted.

67 per cent voted in favour of a report that details how the Call of Duty maker is responding to allegations of harassment at the firm.

Activision has come under fire with multiple sexual harassment lawsuits and was even sued by California for the work environment, which a state agency called “a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women”.

The company said that it will “carefully consider the proposal to enhance our future disclosures.”

Lean In author and outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg was also dragged into the drama back in April, after the Wall Street Journal reported that she pressured the Daily Mail to drop stories about her former boyfriend Kotick.

Kotick said in a statement that it was inaccurate, and that he never said Sandberg threatened the Daily Mail.

“Sheryl Sandberg never threatened the MailOnline’s business relationship with Facebook in order to influence an editorial decision,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “This story attempts to make connections that don’t exist.”

Activision also made headlines earlier this year when Microsoft announced it would be acquiring The Call of Duty maker for whopping $68.7bn.