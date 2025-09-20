Starmer’s new towns plans blasted for ‘lacking vision’

Starmer plans to build up to 12 new towns.

The Lords’ Built Environment Committee has criticised the government’s current vision for new towns, calling for a clearer and more community-focused strategy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer plans to build up to 12 new towns across the UK, with each settlement having the potential for at least 10,000 homes. Work on the towns is expected to begin by 2029.

Starmer will be hoping that recent changes to the UK’s planning system, and well as cash injections to the sector, will help the sites avoid some of the pitfalls of this century: namely, getting lost in politics, planning and a lack of infrastructure.

The government’s latest New Towns Taskforce has set out the principles for what the new areas should be, with stipulations for homes to be affordable, and people to have access to vital infrastructure, open green spaces and nature.

‘New towns have the potential to prompt huge public opposition’

But Lord Gascoigne, chair of the Built Environment Committee in the Lords, said that the government’s current programme “lacks a clear, engaging vision that provides a rationale for these new towns”.

“It needs to explain to the communities that will be impacted and the wider public what new towns are designed to achieve and why they matter,” Lord Gascoigne said.

The built environment committee called for the programme to develop a “purpose beyond housing targets” by reducing regional inequalities, acting as exemplars for urban design, and creating real communities.

The committee also recommended an ‘infrastructure‑first’ approach, as well as early engagement with communities already in or near the areas designated as new towns.

“New towns and expanded settlements have the potential to prompt huge public opposition so, before announcing the selected sites, the Government must set out a clear engagement and consult the community in a meaningful way.

“The common approach of only providing physical, commercial, and social infrastructure once houses are built needs to change. An ‘infrastructure first’ approach should be adopted,” Lord Gascoigne said.

If done right, however, he said that the towns are a “major opportunity” for the UK to “deliver high-quality, affordable, and sustainable new towns and expanded settlements at scale”.