Lord Mayor to pay tribute to Winston Churchill and war heroes in VE Day speech

The City of London Corporation will illuminate the Guildhall, the Mansion House and Tower Bridge in red, white and blue. (Photo Credit: Ray Tang Media)

The Lord Mayor of London will give a speech at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 80th anniversary VE Day, in the City of London’s contribution to commemorations taking place around the UK.

Alastair King is set to pay tribute to heroes of the Second World War and to Sir Winston Churchilll on behalf of the Square Mile in an event at St Paul’s Cathedral.

He is set to mark the event as a “huge honour”, which he will describe as “one of the most consequential days in the history of our City, our country, and indeed the world”.

“To all of them, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude – for everything we are able to do and enjoy now, and for the 80 years of relative peace, prosperity, and above all, freedom which they won for us,” the Lord Mayor will add.

In a particular tribute to then-PM Sir Winston Churchill, King will say that the wartime leader “probably did more than any other single person for Victory in Europe”, adding that these freedoms must never be taken for granted.

“We owe them the duty to remain true to all they fought for – to be vigilant in defence of our freedoms, and steadfast in our defence of the nation.”

Tributes around the Square Mile – and beyond

As part of a wider commemoration of VE Day, the City of London Corporation will illuminate the Guildhall, the Mansion House and Tower Bridge in red, white and blue.

In a show of respect for VE Day heroes, the Bank of England held its interest rates decision – in which a cut to 4.25 per cent was confirmed – by two minutes to 12:02pm in a highly unusual delay.

The King and William, the Prince of Wales, laid wreaths at Westminster Abbey and took part in a two-minute silence at noon.

The Lord Mayor is expected to add: “This is our small way of showing that the City of London will always remember VE Day. And to those who fought and served, we will always say: thank you”.