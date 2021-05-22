Lord Hall resigns as chair of National Gallery after Martin Bashir scandal

The former director-general of the BBC has today resigned as chairman of the National Gallery after being excoriated in the recent report into Panorama’s Princess Diana interview.

Lord Hall, who was head of news at the time of the interview in 1995, was found in the report to have conducted a “woefully ineffective” investigation into the way that the broadcaster obtained the interview.

In a statement, Lord Hall said: “I have today resigned as chair of the National Gallery. I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear my continuing in the role would be a distraction to an institution I care deeply about.

“As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility.”

The damning report by Lord Dyson, published on Thursday, found the broadcaster had covered up the “deceitful” tactics used by reporter Martin Bashir in securing the 1995 interview.

Hall’s resignation came after Boris Johnson said that he was “very concerned” about the findings of the investigation.

“I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” he said.

Meanwhile culture secretary Oliver Dowden warned the government would consider further reform of the BBC as a result of the scandal.

