Media minister Oliver Dowden this morning said that the government would consider further reform of the BBC after the broadcaster was blasted over its handling of a 1995 interview of Princess Diana.

A damning report into the incident, published yesterday, concluded that the broadcaster had covered up the tactics used by reporter Martin Bashir to secure the interview.

Writing on Twitter, the secretary of state said: “We will now reflect on Lord Dyson’s thorough report and consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed in the mid-term Charter review.

“I welcome the fact that the new leadership launched this independent inquiry and expect them to ensure that this can never happen again.”

Lord Dyson’s report reveals damning failings at the heart of the BBC.



The report, conducted by retired judge Lord Dyson, was set up to examine how Bashir and the BBC secured the bombshell Panorama interview, during which Diana famously said there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

It concluded that Bashir had “deceived and induced” Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, by showing him forged bank statements in order to secure the explosive sit-down.

The report prompted Princes William and Harry to launch devastating attacks on the broadcaster.

William said that the interview made a “major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse”, while Harry said that the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” led to his mother’s death.

BBC director general Tim Davie said the report had identified “clear failings” and offered a “full and unconditional apology”.