BBC to review editorial policies after Diana interview scandal

The BBC will carry out a review into its editorial policies and governance in the wake of a scandal over reporter Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana.

A report into the interview published last week found the broadcaster had covered up the “deceitful” tactics used by Bashir in securing the explosive 1995 sit-down.

It blasted the corporation’s handling of the incident and described its own investigation into the matter as “woefully ineffective”.

The BBC board today accepted the report, carried out by Lord Dyson, and reiterated its apology. “This has been a profoundly sobering period for us all,” it said in a statement.

The board said the review would hold the executive committee to account to ensure there were “strong day-to-day editorial processes and a clear route by which to handle any specific issues arising from Lord Dyson’s report”.

It will also look at the culture of the BBC as part of its remit to assess the effectiveness of policies and practices.

The report will be carried out by a group of non-executive board directors led by senior independent director Sir Nick Serota. Ian Hargreaves and Sir Robbie Gibb, non-executive members of the editorial guidelines and standards committee, will also support the review.

The findings will be presented to the board by September.

BBC backlash

The move comes amid an ongoing backlash relating to the infamous Panorama scoop, during which Diana famously said there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

The report concluded that Bashir “deceived and induced” Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, by showing him forged bank statements in order to secure the interview.

It also pointed the finger at BBC executives, including former director general Lord Hall, over their handling of the incident.

Bashir has stepped down as the BBC’s religion editor on health grounds. Hall last week resigned as chair of the National Gallery.

The scandal has led to further political pressure on the BBC, which was already facing scrutiny over its licence fee funding model and allegations of bias.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “very concerned” about the matter, while culture secretary Oliver Dowden today warned the BBC must act fast to restore trust.

He added that the government would not “stand idly by” in the wake of the row, pointing to potential reforms at the BBC’s mid-term charter review next year.

The culture select committee today said it will hold an inquiry into the BBC over the findings of the Dyson report.

The saga has also sparked a furore from members of the royal family, with Prince William and Prince Harry both condemning the broadcaster.

The Duke of Cambridge said his mother was failed “not just by a rogue reporter” but by BBC bosses.