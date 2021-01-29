Lookers runs up £36m loss as car dealer finally produces results

Troubled car dealership Lookers has today finally released its unaudited results for the first half of 2020, which showed that the firm made a £36m loss.

Across the first half, revenue dropped from £2.6bn the prior year to £1.6bn, it said.

Lookers added that trading in the second half of 2020 was encouraging, “underpinned by significant outperformance of the retail UK new car market”.

It also said it was beginning to see the benefits of its restructuring programme, which entailed closing 12 sites and cutting 1,500 jobs.

Although England is back in lockdown, the firm said that the impact would be mitigated by the fact dealerships were still open for click-and-collect purchases.

Chief executive Mark Raban said: “2020 was a challenging year for Lookers, managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of legacy issues facing the Group, which required significant action to restructure and improve the business for the long term.

“Despite a resilient sales performance, the benefit of Government support and prompt action taken to manage costs, in the first half we incurred a significant loss in a very difficult period for the car retail industry.”

The car dealer will be hoping that the publication of today’s results can bring an end to a challenging chapter in its history.

The company was forced to delay its results several times in 2020 after executives uncovered a host of issues.

The discovery of a £19m hole in the company’s 2019 accounts back in July through the firm into disarray and led to the resignation of auditor Deloitte. It has now been replaced by BDO.

The fraud finding forced it to miss a deadline for publishing its 2019 full year results, leading to its share being suspended.

It was hoped that shares would be readmitted if the firm could releases its interim results in December, but it failed to do so, leading to the resignation of finance chief Jim Perrie.