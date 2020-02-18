The London Underground has been rated as the world’s most welcoming subway system for four-legged locals.

A report, by real estate company Essential Living, revealed that the Tube was the most dog-friendly subway in the world, coming ahead of the Tokyo Metro and the Madrid Metro.

They are followed by subways in Paris, Seoul, New York City, Moscow, Beijing, Mexico City and Shanghai.

The London Underground allows dogs on leads throughout the entire system, unlike many other subway operators that mandate they must be in carriers.

Meanwhile, other subway systems – the Madrid Metro, Paris Metro and Moscow Metro – require dogs to be muzzled before commuting.

The Tube also allows other pets onto its lines if they are safely tucked away in carriers.

However, even the best behaved of London’s pets could have a hard time of it on the Underground this weekend.

Five of the Tube’s 11 lines are expected to be not operating.

Bakerloo line drivers from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are expected to walk off the job on Friday for a three-day strike over a timetabling dispute with Transport for London (TfL).

The union said the proposed changes to driver timetables from next month would place “intolerable stress and pressure” on drivers.

The strike couldn’t come at a worst time as the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines will also not be operating over the weekend as TfL is testing new signalling systems.

The Northern line will also be closed between Moorgate and Kennington.