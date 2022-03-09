London’s top indexes snap back sharply after bruising sessions

London’s top indexes snapped back sharply this morning after booking heavy losses due to fears over the economic fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war spreading throughout markets.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index jumped 1.57 per cent to above 7,000 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 2.55 per cent to 19,707.38 points.

Global markets have whipsawed since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, making it difficult for investors to judge which positions to take up.

Soaring energy prices driven by concerns over the security of oil and gas supplies as a result of the conflict has triggered wild swings in the City.

The US and UK confirmed they will block imports of Russian oil in a ramping up of sanctions to hobble the country’s economy.

Brent Crude and WTI, the world’s two benchmarks, dipped this morning.

Analysts said uncertainty about the severity of the impact on the global economy from the Russia-Ukraine war is exerting a heavy influence over markets.

“At this stage of the conflict, visibility is low and many scenarios are possible. It is still too early to know how much European and global growth and inflation will be affected,” Benjamin Melman, chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild, said.

Russian miners, Evraz and Polymetal International, who will soon be booted out of the FTSE 100, soared to the top of the biggest risers table again.

The former gained nearly 20 per cent, while the latter added 39 per cent.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.44 per cent to buy $1.316.